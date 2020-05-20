Home   News   Article

McDonald's reopens 39 sites and hopes all drive-thrus will be trading in June

By Grantham Reporter
Published: 12:32, 20 May 2020
 | Updated: 12:34, 20 May 2020

If you've missed having a Big Mac during the lockdown, you may not have much longer to wait.

Fast food giant McDonald's has announced it is re-opening nearly 40 drive-thru sites, including six in Peterborough, today.

And it hopes to have all its drive-thru branches, including Grantham, open again by early June.

