McDonald's reopens 39 sites and hopes all drive-thrus will be trading in June
Published: 12:32, 20 May 2020
| Updated: 12:34, 20 May 2020
If you've missed having a Big Mac during the lockdown, you may not have much longer to wait.
Fast food giant McDonald's has announced it is re-opening nearly 40 drive-thru sites, including six in Peterborough, today.
And it hopes to have all its drive-thru branches, including Grantham, open again by early June.
Read moreBusinessCoronavirusGrantham
More by this authorGrantham Reporter