'More of Grantham's finest Dozy Parkers' are caught on camera
Published: 12:41, 10 October 2022
| Updated: 12:41, 10 October 2022
"More of Grantham's finest" have been captured on camera by Journal readers, in support of our 'Dozy Parker' campaign.
A trio of 'pavement parkers' were snapped in Portrush Drive, Grantham.
"It must be infectious!" said the snapper.
Meanwhile, there was a double dose of the same in Ormonde Close.
- Send your 'Dozy Parker' pictures, with details, to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk