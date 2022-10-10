Home   News   Article

'More of Grantham's finest Dozy Parkers' are caught on camera

By Marie Bond
Published: 12:41, 10 October 2022
"More of Grantham's finest" have been captured on camera by Journal readers, in support of our 'Dozy Parker' campaign.

A trio of 'pavement parkers' were snapped in Portrush Drive, Grantham.

"It must be infectious!" said the snapper.

A 'Dozy Parker' in Portrush Drive, Grantham. (59877046)
A 'Dozy Parker' in Portrush Drive, Grantham. (59877050)
A 'Dozy Parker' in Portrush Drive, Grantham. (59877052)
Meanwhile, there was a double dose of the same in Ormonde Close.

A 'Dozy Parker' in Ormonde Close, Grantham. (59877008)
A 'Dozy Parker' in Ormonde Close, Grantham. (59877042)
  • Send your 'Dozy Parker' pictures, with details, to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk
