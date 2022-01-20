The employment situation is 'a lot better than envisaged' with fewer people out of work.

The latest figures from the Department of Work and Pensions reveal that compared to this time last year, when the country was in the midst of the third national lockdown, far more people are in jobs.

The Alternative Claimant Count has measured that the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits under the Universal Credit system is down this month both in South Kesteven and Rutland, following the trend for the rest of the country.

Grantham Jobcentre. (28430625)

Statistics from the Department for Work and Pensions count the number of people claiming unemployment related benefits by modelling what the count would have been if Universal Credit had been in place since 2013.

Stuart Roberts, employer advisor at Boston Jobcentre, said: “All of our local authorities have seen a cut in their claimant count.

"We continue to assist our key local industries with recruitment support. In partnership with local employers, we are promoting their vacancies, open days, and signposting applicants."

Compared to January last year, South Kesteven has 1,364 fewer people required to search for work receiving Universal Credit, a 33 per cent decrease.

Similarly in Rutland there are 268 fewer people, a 36 per cent drop, who are claiming through the Alternative Claimant Count in the searching for work category.

The reduction of 18 to 24-year-olds in Rutland claiming is one of the highest drops in the area, down by 53 per cent. In South Kesteven, there are 327 fewer people aged between 18 and 24 seeking employment.

Minister for welfare delivery, David Rutley, said: “Universal Credit continues to provide a vital lifeline for millions, with nearly two million working claimants now better off by £1,000 per year on average thanks to an effective tax cut worth £2.2bn.

"Claimants not in work are getting extensive employment support through our Plan for Jobs, and our £500m Household Support Fund is helping the most vulnerable cover the cost of essentials like food and energy this winter.”

A number of courses are also being held in the area to help boost claimants' skills.

This includes:

3 CATS Ltd - Free CV writing and job search skills course in Stamford on January 25, 10am to 12.30pm

Bakkavor, Bourne - open days on Saturday (January 22)

There will also be virtual presentations throughout apprenticeship week, February 7 to 11, from employers such as Balfour Beatty, Anglian Water, The Army and the NHS. Sessions are at 11am and 3pm.

"Apprenticeships are not just for school leavers and young people, they are for everybody," said Stuart.