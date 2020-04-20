Lincolnshire Police has issued 65 lockdown fines
Published: 16:15, 20 April 2020
| Updated: 16:39, 20 April 2020
Lincolnshire Police has now fined more than 65 people for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules.
Deputy chief constable Jason Harwin told BBC Radio Lincolnshire that officers had attended an additional 15 incidents over the weekend.
He said they had mostly been groups and gatherings of people – but that some motorists had also been stopped.
More by this authorDaniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter