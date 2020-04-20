Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire Police has issued 65 lockdown fines

By Daniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 16:15, 20 April 2020
Lincolnshire Police has now fined more than 65 people for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules.

Deputy chief constable Jason Harwin told BBC Radio Lincolnshire that officers had attended an additional 15 incidents over the weekend.

He said they had mostly been groups and gatherings of people – but that some motorists had also been stopped.

