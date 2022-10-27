Not one, not two, but nine 'Dozy Parkers' for you today!

And what have they been up to?

Why, parking on pavements, of course.

'Dozy Parker' in Barrowby. (60224019)

'Dozy Parker' in Barrowby. (60224026)

First up we have several examples of inconsiderate parking along The Drift and Westry Corner, in Barrowby, all parked up on footpaths at the same time.

'Dozy Parker' in Gorse Rise. (60224038)

Over to Gorse Rise, in Grantham, where "another one of Grantham's finest" struck. The reader who sent in the photo said: "You've got to be really skinny to get past this star parker!"

'Dozy Parker' in Sandon Road. (60224127)

The same reader captured on camera what he called the "crème de la crème", outside Little Gonerby Infant School in Sandon Road. He said: "Don't worry kids, just walk on the road!"

'Dozy Parker' in Cromer Close. (60224007)

Then we go to Cromer Close, where another pesky pavement parker does what pesky pavement parkers do best.

'Dozy Parker' in Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth. (60224170)

A 'Dozy Parker' came under fire on Water Lane, Woolsthorpe-by-Colsterworth for being "ignorant". The snapper said: "It is the path to the children's play area and social club."

'Dozy Parker' in Harrowby Lane. (60224045)

Pavement parking is a regular occurrence in Harrowby Lane. The reader who sent it in said: "Every morning there’s at least one car parked on the footpath."

'Dozy Parker' in Ruston Road. (60224095)

Another regular feature, this time in Ruston Road, is this motor. The snapper said: "This 'Dozy Parker' parks like this daily, despite having ample parking on their premises. Any traffic warden needing to reach their targets should head to Ruston Road."

'Dozy Parker' in Dudley Road. (60224032)

Our final 'Dozy Parker' managed to keep off the footpaths, but instead obstructed the corner of Dudley Road with Stuart Street.