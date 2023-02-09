Home   News   Article

More pictures from the 2023 Grantham RotarySwimarathon

By Marie Bond
Published: 20:23, 09 February 2023
 | Updated: 21:06, 09 February 2023

Some 214 teams took part in this year's RotarySwimarathon at The Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham.

Organisers of the 34th annual RotarySwimarathon said they are “over the moon” with this year’s results.

The three-day event, held from Friday to Sunday, is organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham and saw more than £30,000 raised for local charities and good causes.

Two Gins and One Tonic (62267481)
Four Seals and a Walrus (62267487)
A Team (62267489)
RotarySwimarathon 2023 (62267596)
RotarySwimarathon 2023 (62267624)
RotarySwimarathon 2023 (62267641)
RotarySwimarathon 2023 (62267510)
Roger Graves (left) and Jerry Seaman present a cheque to Kesteven Rideability. (62267714)
Mayor of Grantham Councillor Graham Jeal honks the horn at the RotarySwimarathon 2023. (62267722)
RotarySwimarathon 2023 (62267708)
RotarySwimarathon 2023 (62267647)
RotarySwimarathon 2023 (62267704)
