More people have sent in their Jubilee celebration pictures from over the weekend.

Grantham and the surrounding villages marked the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with beacon lightings, time capsules and a range of community gatherings.

In Barrowby, a Jubilee beacon was lit, with the Jubilee anthem playing.

A time capsule was buried in Barrowby for the Jubilee. (57162776)

As well as this, scouts buried a time capsule in the village.

Elsewhere in Barrowby, The Northings held a street party, lining the road with tables, sharing food and taking part in a quiz and raffle.

Swayfield is an original beacon site from Armada 1988 given to the village by South Kesteven District Council.

A crowd gathered in Swayfield for the lighting of the Jubilee beacon. (57162744)

A crowd gathered in the village on Thursday evening to watch Betty Scotchmer and Tony Spencer, who were both born in Swayfield and have spent their lives there, light the beacon.

The Swayfield beacon was lit by Betty Scotchmer and Tony Spencer. (57162748)

On May 27, the children at Harlaxton Primary School had a great day celebrating the Jubilee according to teacher Rachel Harper.

They created decorations for the Jubilee and a scarecrow Queen, all of which were on show in the village church over the Jubilee weekend.

They finished with an afternoon tea party and rejoicing by singing 'God Save the Queen'.

The children at Harlaxton Primary School celebrating the Jubilee. (57162732)

On Friday, over 150 people came together at Great Ponton Village Centre to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. From garden games to a bouncy castle, afternoon tea to live music and a barbeque in the evening, the village came together for the first time since the pandemic to commemorate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

David Burling, chair of the centre, said: "The volunteers for the centre worked tirelessly to bring the day together with a dog show, a glass of bubbly and the national anthem, coming together for the village photo giving three cheers to Her Majesty.

"I would like to thank all of our volunteers who work so hard to keep the village centre open. It was very special to see everyone together again and the day wouldn’t have been possible without all of the hard work."

There have been celebrations around the town including at Sunningdale and villages across the Journal area including at Great Gonerby. Meanwhile schoolchildren helped to make 400 flags to decorate one church as the events continued across the long bank holiday weekend.

Over 150 people came together at Great Ponton Village Centre to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. (57166576)

Residents from Peascliffe Drive, Grantham, celebrated with a street party which included a BBQ, music, a fun quiz and street magic.

A queen bee was pictured in Market Place, Grantham, over the weekend by Paul Davies.

Reader Elvis Stooke also sent a picture of him and his wife Laura dressed in red, white and blue at a garden party from the weekend.

Elvis and Laura Stooke dressed up in red, white and blue at a Jubilee party. (57162729)

A Jubilee street party in The Northings, Barrowby. (57162767)

Residents of Lichfield Close enjoying a street party. (57162758)

Residents from Peascliffe Drive, Grantham, celebrating at a street party. (57162752)

