More plans have been revealed for the walled gardens at Harlaxton Manor which are due to be restored and include a shop and cafe.

The plans, put forward by Harlaxton Manor and Harlaxton College, will see the 19th century gardens and its buildings restored to focus on education, sustainability and community participation.

The project will see the gardens reinvigorated, with a new sensory garden, medicinal garden and orchard, as well as a Shakespeare-inspired garden and an avenue of blossoming trees.

Ian Welsh, project director of the walled garden at Harlaxton Manor, said: "We’re hugely excited by the amazing plans that we and our partners have been working on for the astonishing walled garden of Harlaxton Manor.

"Throughout its long history, the manor and its grounds have had several owners and while the amazing walls are in good condition, the gardens themselves have fallen into disuse, so this four acre site has not been open to the public.

"As part of the 50th anniversary of Harlaxton College, we’ve been looking ahead to the future, working on new ways to allow more people to discover the incredible manor and its grounds - and the regeneration of the walled garden is something we’ve dreamed of for many years.

“We have always believed that our education and heritage missions are complementary and mutually supportive. By giving the walled garden and buildings the love, care and craftsmanship they need, we can bring the garden to a wider audience while re-imagining our academic programs and enhancing the student experience.

"It would provide opportunities for enhanced community engagement and participation, increase biodiversity and reduce our environmental impact.

"We’re many years away from seeing this project through to completion, and it’s a huge undertaking, but we’re energised and inspired by the amazing potential of this garden and we can’t wait to see it in full bloom."

There will be other areas of the gardens where fruit and vegetables will grow which Harlaxton College students and visitors will be able to eat.

Meanwhile, colourful ornamental plants will be incorporated into the design to attract pollinators and add to the sense of wonder.

The historic walls, gates and railings will also be restored along with existing buildings which include the Gardener’s Cottage, outbuildings and glasshouses.

These structures will be regenerated to create spaces for education and visitor engagement, as well as a shop and café that looks out onto the gardens.

A new innovation hub will also be built on the footprint of a collection of former greenhouses in an area that’s to be named Gregory Court, an area named after Gregory Gregory who oversaw the construction of Harlaxton Manor and the walled garden.

In keeping with its heritage, the restored area will provide facilities for student education and changemaking, whereby students work together to forge ideas for solving social problems and making the world a better place.

This will all be created with sustainability as the focus, with the existing buildings being retrofitted with improved insulation, low-energy lighting and water capturing techniques.

The innovation hub will be built to some of the highest environmental standards and with a holistic approach to the building’s environmental, social and economic sustainability throughout its life cycle.

The venue will be available to host weddings, concerts and exhibitions, and can be used by local groups and the wider community.

The gardens are designed to be inclusive and accessible to create year-round opportunities for students, the local community and the wider public.

Subject to relevant planning permissions being granted, it’s hoped that construction can begin in June 2023, with a public opening in 2025.