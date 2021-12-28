Following on from the success of the Covid vaccination ‘pop-ups’ held in Lincoln this week, three further pop-ups, which allow people to walk-in for their covid vaccination on a ‘first come, first served’ basis without an appointment, have been arranged around the county this week.

On Wednesday (December 29), there will be a vaccination team at the Springfields Events and Conference Centre, Spalding, between 10am and 4pm, including boosters and first and second doses. The team will also vaccinate 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

On Thursday (December 30), there will be two pop-ups. One will be in Stamford at the Stamford Arts Centre, between 9.30am and 2.30pm, and will be supported by a vaccination team from the Lakeside Hereward and Stamford practices, who will offer booster vaccinations, as well as first and second doses.

Covid-19 vaccine (43984865)

“The pop-ups we ran in Lincoln this week at Minster Medical Practice, Portland Medical Practice, and the Engine Shed were run in response to feedback from local people and were very successful, vaccinating several hundred people over a couple of days. This is why we want to run further pop-ups next week in Lincoln, Spalding and Stamford,” explains Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes, NHS Lincolnshire CCG.

“In the last ten days we have given over 113,000 (113,029) booster vaccinations to people at our sites across the county, which is amazing, and we continue to pull out all the stops to ensure everyone eligible is offered a booster vaccination, in line with the government’s commitment.

“In addition, we are still running the ‘evergreen’ offer whereby people can still get first and second doses if they’ve not already had them, so please come and see us – either at one of our pop-up events or at one of our vaccination centres – as soon as possible.”

Anyone 18 and over who has had their second dose at least three months ago is eligible for a booster vaccination (16 and over with underlying conditions). Anyone aged 12 and over can get a first and second dose of the covid vaccination, but please note parents/guardians of 12-15 year-olds must be present to give consent.

“Whether it’s about getting boosted or having your first or second dose, please don’t leave it any longer. Omicron is spreading very quickly and having two doses of the covid vaccination and a booster is the best way to give yourself the maximum possible protection,” adds Rebecca.

If you cannot make one of the pop-up sessions next week, there are a wide range of vaccinations centres open across the county, including GP-run and community-pharmacy run local vaccination sites. For more information visit www.lincolnshireccg.nhs.uk/grabajab