"More pressure put on ambulance service" after downgrade of Grantham A&E

A hospital campaigner says a response she has had to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request raises more questions than answers.

District councillor Charmaine Morgan, who is also chairwoman of SOS Grantham Hospital, sent FOI requests to United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) and East Midlands Ambulance Service(EMAS) following thetemporary downgrading of Grantham A&E to an urgent treatment centre (UTC).

Coun Morgan said she had so far received a response from EMAS. She said:“My concern was to understand how the decision was made and what consideration went into safely managing the impact of the changes on our community given the scope of changes and differing needs and situations, be it age, health or finance of those affected.