More readers show off their towering sunflower photos in Grantham

More readers have been sending in their impressive giant sunflower pictures.

Nick Bason, of Harlaxton, shared a photo of his sunflower after it measured an impressive 11 feet 9 inches before it fell during high winds.

Gareth Williams and his grandson Freddie are also pictured (centre) looking very small next to their sunflower at Gareth’s allotment in Grantham. The plant towers over them at an impressive 11 feet 8 inches.

Sunflowers (50785888)

Finally we have Gordon Hilton whose photo in the Journal last month started the flurry of sunflower pictures from other green-fingered readers.

Gordon sent in another photo of the flower. He said: “There are now 14 sunflowers on one stem.

Gareth and grandson Freddie (50712969)

“This is the same flower as the photo taken by the Journal three weeks ago.”