More stalls return to Grantham market tomorrow as lockdown restrictions are eased

More stallholders are returning to Grantham's Saturday market tomorrow following the Government decision to ease some lockdown restrictions.

Shoppers are being asked to observe the two-metre social distancing guidelines, and signs and barriers will be in place to help.

Traders selling all goods and wares are now able to attend. Grantham will have 18 stalls tomorrow (Saturday, June 6). More are expected over the next two to three weeks as traders restock.