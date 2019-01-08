So popular is Grantham's annual RotarySwimarathon that organisers have this year increased the number of teams taking part by 42.

And only four spaces still remain.

Rotarians behind the three-day fund-raising event at The Meres Leisure Centre adapted the event to allow 272 teams to take part, up from 230.

Each team is now working on gaining sponsorship ahead of the RotarySwimarathon on February 1-3 - which this year marks its 30th anniversary. It will start at 11.30am on the Friday, the first half-hour in the learner pool for the first time. The final lengths will finish at 6.30pm on the Sunday.

New to the event this year is a team of politicians from South Kesteven District Council - cabinet members Kelham Cooke, Helen Goral, Peter Moseley and Nick Robins.

Coun Cooke, who used to swim at county level, said: "Both Coun Goral and I felt it would be a fun thing to do – and with the others joining in we can make a real difference raising money for charity.”

Coun Goral added: “If we can raise plenty of money it will make the dip slightly more bearable!"

The SwimSK team can be backed at tinyurl.com/swimcabinet

To take part in RotarySwimarathon 2018 visit rotaryswimarathon.org