Hundreds of pounds have been raised towards sleeping bags, items and warm clothing for the homeless this winter.

Rob Dixon, of Sunningdale in Grantham, set up the fund-raiser after seeing a homeless appeal while he was browsing on Facebook last week.

Rob, 64, said: “It started me thinking that with the winter approaching a lot of homeless people would have to endure the freezing temperatures and I really felt for them, so I thought let’s put an appeal out there.

Rob Dixon with wife Angela. (32670702)

"A decent sleeping bag costs around £15. We are also looking for roll-up thin mattresses, food and drink items, including pot noodles and hot chocolate powder drinks.”

Within seven days of the appeal going live last Monday, businesses and members of the public have helped to raise more than £1,000 with more donations coming in.

Rachael Bradley, of Helping Hands, a South Kesteven District Council initiative, has also offered to donate socks, hats and coats to the appeal.

To make a donation, email: rob19561@hotmail.co.uk