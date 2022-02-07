A total of 173 teams took part in the 33rd RotarySwimarathon at the weekend, raising about £24,000 for local charities.

More than 1,000 swimmers took to the pool at The Meres leisure centre in Grantham, starting on Friday and continuing through Saturday and Sunday.

The Swimarathon has been organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham every year.

Taking part in the RotarySwimarathon. (54737013)

Event leader Roger Graves said: "We expect to raise about £24,000 this year which is absolutely staggering. It was fantastic to see so many people enjoying themselves of the weekend. Just walking around the Meres I could see it was packed with all the pools being used.

"The centre is a huge asset to the town. I cannot praise the staff enough."

Tribute was paid to Rotarian John Cussell, who died last year, by fellow Rotarians at the Swimarathon. John's wife Jenni was presented with flowers by Rotarians. (54737041)

