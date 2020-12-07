A total of 1,114 shoeboxes filled with gifts have been collected by Rotarians this year as part of their scheme to help children in Eastern Europe.

Lockdown meant that collection points for the shoeboxes have been closed for periods, but anybody who still has a shoebox they have filled with gifts can take it to Grantham Tennis Club and Gym on Gonerby Road.

Organiser of the scheme, the Rotary Club of Grantham and Kesteven, says boxes already collected are still being delivered to children in Eastern Europe in time for Christmas. A further delivery of boxes will take place at Easter.

Children in eastern Europe are receiving shoeboxes full of gifts despite the pandemic. (43427053)

Rotarian Alan Geeson said: "This year has been a difficult one for the Shoebox Scheme with periods of lockdown and the closure of our collecting points. Our heartfelt thanks go to the individuals, schools, churches, local villages and commercial organisations that have supported the scheme this year.

"The boxes collected this year will be taken to Romania and Moldova where they will be distributed by the local Rotary Clubs and will be there in time for Christmas subject to any transport restriction in place at the time.

"On behalf of the children in Romania and Moldova I thank you for your support and look forward to next year when, hopefully we will be back to normal."