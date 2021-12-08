A multi-table tournament has raised more than £1,500 for a hospice.

On Saturday, October 30, 32 players took part in a multi table tournament at Hunters Bar, Grantham, and raised a total of £1,627.77 for St Barnabas Hospice.

The tournament was originally supposed to take place in March 2020, but had to be rescheduled due to the pandemic.

From left: Tracie Morton, Neville Price and Paisley Paddison. (53561414)

The bar opened early at 10:15am, and soon both singles and doubles were taking place across seven tables.

Those who were knocked out of singles were able to continue the day of fun by being placed into the Plate Cup.

James Grocock of AA & JA sponsored The Plate Cup Final and Howard Day of Victory Narrowboats Ltd had sponsored the Blind Doubles Final, which were won by Anthony Durham and the partnership of John North and Paul Clarke respectively

From left: Leigh Dixon, David Walker, Nigel Kirkby, Neville Price, Tracie Morton, Mark Dixon, Martin Sanderson, Howard Day, John North, Paisley Paddison and Phil North. (53561417)

The main event was sponsored by Mark Dixon of MTD Engineering Services, which was won by Leigh Dixon 4-0.

Paisley Paddison, fundraising officer for St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice, said: "On behalf of everyone at St Barnabas, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Hunters Bar Grantham and the 607 Pool League for their donation of £1,627.77, which was kindly given to us following their recent pool tournament, which took place on the October 30 2021.

"This is an incredible amount of money and such generosity and kindness does not go unrecognised.

"During the past year we have cared and supported over 10,500 patients, their families and carers living with a life limiting or terminal illness throughout Lincolnshire."

A multi-table tournament was held at Hunters Bar to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice. (53561395)

The money raised has enabled the hospice to cover 112 hours of care.

Paisley added: "Despite these difficult times St Barnabas is still very much here providing this vital care and support.

"We need to raise over £5.5 million each year to do this, and we couldn’t do this without the generosity and help of those in our local communities, like those that took part in this tournament."

A multi-table tournament was held at Hunters Bar to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice. (53561405)

Other winners on the day included winner of the Speed Pool, Christopher Dobbie, and winner of the Crazy 8 Challenge, Dan Sullivan.