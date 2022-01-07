More than 100,000 potholes are estimated to have been reported to Lincolnshire County Council last year.

The authority's data for 2021 shows 15,314 reports regarding potholes were made to either the Fix My Street service or the council’s own portal.

According to a council spokesman, each report accounts for an average of seven potholes - meaning to 107,198 potholes could have been reported.

Lincolnshire County Council leader Martin Hill at the launch of the councils Fix Our Funds to Fix Our Roads campaign. Photo: Daniel Jaines (54134848)

It comes as the county council faces a massive gap in its road maintenance funds after government slashed its funding by 25 per cent last year.

At a meeting of its senior leaders on Wednesday, bosses continued to push the “Fix Our Funds to Fix Our Roads” campaign message in their latest budget as they proposed a raise of council tax by 3 per cent to tackle social care issues, and looked to make nearly £10m of savings across several departments.

Executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council Richard Davies (Con) said: “Our county is in dire need of the missing £12 million of roads maintenance funds that the government cut from our budget.

“That missing 25 per cent of government money, if put back into our budget, will make a huge difference to the people and businesses of Lincolnshire.”

He said the “vital” money would cover 37 miles of road maintenance and fill 24,000 potholes.

“We know through our interactions with residents and businesses that the state of the roads, in particular the pothole plague that we are fighting against, is one of the biggest issues we all face on a daily basis."

To support the campaign visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/highwaysfunding or to report potholes visit https://fixmystreet.lincolnshire.gov.uk/