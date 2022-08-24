A successful bid of almost £1million will see more than 100 new electric vehicle charging points installed in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire County Council led the bid for funding aimed at getting more chargers into areas with limited off-street parking. It was made in June, focusing on the first money offered as part of the Government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Pilot.

In our county, the funding will be used to deliver 101 standard and eight rapid charging points across the county. The majority of these will be on-street chargers in residential areas, with the remainder being placed in council-owned car parks and on council-owned land.

Lincolnshire County Council was successful in a joint bid for a £1 million electric vehicle charging point plan

Five local authorities across the Midlands - Lincolnshire County Council, Herefordshire Council, Leicestershire County Council, Rutland County Council, and Stoke-on-Trent City Council - submitted the bid alongside Sub-National Transport Body Midlands Connect. The resulting award of £935,355 is to be distributed between the five councils.

Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: "This is another success on the road to our future targets for Electric Vehicle use in Lincolnshire.

“As a county, we are keen to make greener choices and we know that many Lincolnshire residents and businesses have already, or are planning to, make the switch to an electric vehicle well ahead of the ban on new diesel and petrol car sales in 2030.

“This successful bid means that we can install more charging points in various locations and is another part of our greener journey for the future.

“We live in a very large county. It’s because of these longer distances faced by Lincolnshire residents and businesses as part of their daily lives that it is very important we have a comprehensive network of public charging points to instil confidence in longer journeys with electric vehicles.

“The success of this bid for funding will have a very positive effect and hopefully encourage further growth in the sector.”

An additional £2.8million of private sector investment is hoped to arrive through the Government support, with the funds being used to install a total of 322 standard and 27 rapid public EV chargers across the Midlands.

Analysis by Midlands Connect suggested that Lincolnshire needs 1,404 new public charging points by the end of 2025 to meet the needs of the growing electric vehicle market.

It is also hoped that the industry boost will create an influx of more than 3,600 jobs in Lincolnshire by the end of 2032.

At present, 93% of electric vehicle owners have access to off-road parking.

Maria Machancoses, CEO of Midlands Connect, added: “This is a vital next step in our efforts to improve electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the region ahead of the ban of diesel and petrol vehicles in 2030.

"This funding will improve the lives of those living within the Midlands, particularly for those who do not have access to off-street parking and may struggle to charge their vehicle otherwise."