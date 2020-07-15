London North Eastern Railway (LNER) will shortly begin on an improvement project that will enhance the road and car parking facilities at Grantham station.

The work will see the creation of more than 115 new car parking spaces, using previously unused land next to the station and will also include the refurbishment of the existing car park, installation of new CCTV and energy efficient LED street lighting as well as new crossing points, road markings and resurfacing along Station Road.

During the work, which is due to begin later this month, customers are being advised to arrive earlier than usual to navigate any traffic management measures in place.