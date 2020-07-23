Home   News   Article

More than £135,000 spent on Lincolnshire local community groups during Covid-19

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:11, 23 July 2020
 | Updated: 12:13, 23 July 2020

Over £135,000 has been awarded in grants to voluntary groups helping people across Lincolnshire during the coronavirus crisis.

Lincolnshire County Council's community fund was set up on April 9 to support local community groups during Covid-19.

Council Leader Martin Hill said: "This crisis has been challenging for everyone, but I've been so impressed by communities throughout the county who have come together to help others.

