More than £135,000 spent on Lincolnshire local community groups during Covid-19
Published: 12:11, 23 July 2020
| Updated: 12:13, 23 July 2020
Over £135,000 has been awarded in grants to voluntary groups helping people across Lincolnshire during the coronavirus crisis.
Lincolnshire County Council's community fund was set up on April 9 to support local community groups during Covid-19.
Council Leader Martin Hill said: "This crisis has been challenging for everyone, but I've been so impressed by communities throughout the county who have come together to help others.
