Tips across the county were visited by 2,328 cars yesterday as they opened for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak.

Residents, for the first time in just over two months, were able to take garden waste and wood to eleven household waste recycling sites across the county, including the Grantham site at Mowbeck Way.

People who want to use the sites must book a time slot and when they arrive at the site must adhere to social distancing rules with the number of cars allowed on to sites at any one time restricted.