More than £200,000 invested in cleaning equipment for Lincolnshire hospitals

Cleaning teams from Grantham, Lincoln and Boston hospitals are getting to grips with 183 new pieces of kit to make sure the sites are as clean as can be.

Many of the new vacuum cleaners, carpet cleaners, scrubbers and ride-on machines have already been delivered to the wards, clinics and areas across United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust. They will replace or upgrade existing machines that are used every day by the housekeepers and cleaning teams across the Trust.

Director of nursing and director of infection prevention and control, Dr Karen Dunderdale, said: “Our teams have always done an amazing and continuous job of keeping our hospitals clean. They have played a vital role during the COVID-19 pandemic and it is right that we give them the best possible equipment available to carry on with their sterling work.”

More than £200,000 has been spent on new cleaning equipment for ULHT hospitals. (48361765)

The new kit includes:

90 new vacuum cleaners (including back-pack versions)

two carpet cleaners

91 scrubber dryers (including ride-on versions)

Housekeeping section leader, Michael Martin, has worked for the trust for 11 years. He said: “Over the last year with the COVID-19 pandemic we have been busier than ever as a team. Having all of these new pieces of equipment is going to make such a difference to all of our housekeepers and cleaning teams from across the Trust.”