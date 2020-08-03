More than 30 Grantham area eateries sign up to 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme
Published: 12:19, 03 August 2020
| Updated: 12:21, 03 August 2020
Restaurants and eateries in Grantham have signed up to a Government discount scheme.
The Eat Out to Help Out scheme launched today (Monday) and offers a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks to eat or drink in every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, up to August 31.
The maximum discount available is £10 per person.
