More than 30 Grantham area eateries sign up to 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme

By Marie Bond
Published: 12:19, 03 August 2020
 | Updated: 12:21, 03 August 2020

Restaurants and eateries in Grantham have signed up to a Government discount scheme.

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme launched today (Monday) and offers a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks to eat or drink in every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, up to August 31.

The maximum discount available is £10 per person.

