More than 300,000 people were given an autumn booster vaccination for Covid-19 over the winter in the county.

The programme ended on Sunday, February 12, and health bosses are now waiting to hear from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation about details of any planned spring booster campaign.

A spokesperson for NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board said the take-up in Lincolnshire had been “tremendous”.

The board said: “This level of uptake compares very favourably with the rest of the Midlands region and further afield, and we are very grateful for the support of people across the county, whose willingness to come forwards for their vaccinations means they have topped up their protection against being seriously ill as a result of Covid-19."

Although the main push has ended, vaccination teams are still offering primary (1st and 2nd) doses, as well as vaccinations for five to 17 year olds.

They can be received at the vaccination centre at the Weighing Rooms, Carholme Road, Lincoln, and also via a series of pop-up vaccination sessions across the county.

In January, the Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham, closed as a vaccination centre.

At the start of the year, one Grantham resident also said "it is all but impossible" to get a Covid-19 jab in the town.

The government’s Covid dashboard, which hasn’t been updated since February 9, shows that nearly 270,000 people over 50 got their vaccine this time round, equal to around 73.7 per cent of the population.

In general now, 1,701,713 vaccinations have been given.

Of that more than 497,502 people have had their third booster – 68.7 per cent of eligible population – down nearly 20 per cent on the figures who have had their first doses.

The dashboard shows that there have been 254 cases in the seven days prior to last Thursday, 23 up on the week prior.

Of the 257,402 total cases Lincolnshire has had, 239,590 were classed as first episodes and 17,812 were reinfections.

The majority of cases continue to be in those aged 90 plus, who have a rate of 160.6 per 100,000 people, followed by the next two age brackets of 85-89 and 80-84year olds.