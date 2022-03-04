A night of comedy in Grantham has raised more than £300 for the Barrowby Football Club Juniors team.

On Saturday, February 5, a talented line up of award-winning comedians performed at The Refectory, Grantham College to raise money for the football club.

A total of £340 was raised from the night, which included sets from Joe Rowntree, Lloyd Griffith, Danny Posthill and Ninia Benjamin.

Joe Rowntree performing at The Refectory, Grantham (55259998)

Following the successful evening Joe Rowntree, who now lives in Grantham, is working with Jim Howarth to bring more nights of comedy to The Rectory for more great causes.

Joe has performed at some of the biggest comedy clubs in the UK, has made numerous appearances on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Dave, and has also hosted two tours of Brainiac Live.

He said: "It's going to be sort of every two to three months, so the next one will happen on May 14 and then September 10 after that.

Lloyd Griffith performing at The Refectory, Grantham (55259989)

"The aim is to do three or four a year but if it picks up some steam we could do it every couple of months."

The next event will also be in support of the junior team at Barrowby Football Club.

Originally from Lincolnshire, and having recently moved back, Joe always tries to set up a regular comedy night in the area he lives in.

Joe added: "It's a great way to bring everyone together after the pandemic."

Ninia Benjamin performing at The Refectory, Grantham (55259995)