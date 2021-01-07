More than 350 cases of Covid-19 are confirmed in Lincolnshire as South Kesteven remains worst-hit district in the county

There have been 354 new coronavirus cases and 13 COVID-related deaths in Lincolnshire confirmed today (Thursday).

South Kesteven remains the worst hit area in Lincolnshire with an infection rate of 413.6 out of 100,000 people up to January 6. One more death confirmed in the last 24 hours has taken the total number of deaths from the virus to 136 in the district. There have been a total of 4,558 cases, an increase of 66 cases in 24 hours.

A “significant outbreak”with over 60 cases and five deaths has been declared at the Red Court care home in Grantham.

NHS England reported nine new local hospital deaths on Thursday, including five at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust and four at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG).

South Kesteven has the highest infection rate in the county.

On Thursday, national cases increased by 52,618 to 2,889,419, while deaths rose by 1,162 to 78,508.

The MP for Lincoln Karl McCartney said “this is not democracy as I know it” after he rebelled against the latest lockdown vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday night, one of only 16 in the country and the only one to vote against in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire’s county and district council leaders have sent a joint letter to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, accusing the government of lacking transparency and covering up vaccination rollout plans.

The new Oxford vaccine for coronavirus is being distributed to GP services this week, with pharmacies set to be given the green light next week – here’s a list of COVID-19 vaccination hubs across Greater Lincolnshire.

Hundreds of six-man teams of medically qualified military personnel are on standby to assist the nationwide vaccine rollout.

The weekly Clap for Carers will be reintroduced this week, but will now be called Clap for Heroes instead – it will be at 8pm on Thursdays from now on.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, January 7