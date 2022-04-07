Plans for 448 homes have been re-approved, with money from the developer previously earmarked for schools now to be used for junction improvements.

South Kesteven District Council Planning Committee today (Thursday) voted unanimously to re-approve 448 homes at Rectory Farm, which forms part of Grantham's urban extension.

Although the committee had voted to approve the plans in December 2020, progress on agreeing the Section 106 contributions was delayed and the plans needed to be approved again.

An artist impression of what the homes at Rectory Farm could look like. (55825821)

Two applications, one for 228 homes on land at Rectory Farm by Vistry East Midlands and one for an additional 220 homes by Jelson, were originally recommended for approval, with a combined contribution of £2,673,318 agreed towards education.

However, the developers will this time be asked to pay £956,910 less than was recommended last time.

Lincolnshire County Council Education said that this is because there is "additional primary school capacity available", when compared to December 2020

The land in question, accessed from Barrowby Road, has been allocated for residential development in the council’s local plan since 2010.

The new proposals require a contribution of £1.6million towards improvements at the A1/A52 junction near Barrowby, which are designed to mitigate the increased traffic as a result of the new development.

As the development of the Grantham Designer Outlet Village, which originally included improvements to the junction, has not progressed as previously anticipated, the Rectory Farm developers will now carry out the upgrades.

The applicant said that the costs for the junction improvements will “more than offset” the reduction in education contributions.

District Councillor Kaffy Rice-Oxley and County Councillor Mark Whittington both raised concerns about uncertainty over who will pay for the upgrades at the A1/A52 junction.

Coun Rice-Oxley said: “It reads very vague, very uncertain about who pays for that, because it’s about who finishes their build first.

“I’d like the committee to make sure that that is set in stone, so no one can refuse to pay for it in the end, that it does get done because it will definitely be needed on that side of town."

Coun Whittington echoed this, adding his concerns about the downgrading of the improvements from a roundabout, costing an estimated £10 million, to a 'ghost island' for £1.6 million, questioning if the ghost island will be sufficient.

He added that "whatever happens, and if they do go ahead with the ghost island I think it really needs to be nailed down who is going to be paying for it", so that "developers can’t escape from their obligations".

Coun Whittington also expressed concerns over the safety of Barrowby residents crossing the slip road when walking or cycling towards Grantham, and highlighted that a number of accidents had taken place on that stretch of road.

Councillors also questioned the lack of bungalows in the development, but the planning officer explained that the proposed housing mix met requirements, while noting the committee's desire to see more bungalows.

The two planning applications were discussed as one, but approved separately. They were both passed unanimously.