More than 500 enjoy new rock painting craze at Wyndham Park

A new rock painting craze is sweeping Grantham thanks to a mum and her two children.

The craze, which sees children decorating rocks in a variety of colours and designs before hiding them for others to find, is already popular in other towns across the UK, having swept across the USA last year as The Kindness Rock Project.

Alice Harrop discovers another hidden rock.

Mum-of-two Michelle Sparshott, of Harrowby Lane, created the Facebook group 2K18rocks, as a fun activity for her children, Grace, eight, and Dexter, seven, and their friends to do during the Easter break from school.

Michelle said: “During the break, we spent a few days with our family in East Leake, Loughborough, and they took us searching for handpainted rocks throughout the village.

“The children enjoyed it so much that we decided to bring the magic home. My children are getting a bit old for some of the play equipment at the park so it gave us another reason to visit and a focus when we were there.”

Grace and Dexter initially decorated 20 rocks and hid them around Wyndham Park before inviting others to get involved by painting or decorating a rock or stone and placing them in the park for others to find.

Harrison Swallow and 'Wabbit' on the hunt.

Within days of the group going live, more than 500 people had joined and started posting photos of their findings and hiding their own decorated rocks.

Michelle added: “There were ten of us in the group initially and now there are more than 500. Most of the posts are from people that I don’t know. It’s amazing to see how it has really taken off.”

It has been praised as a cheap and easy way to get kids away from technology and outside by many parents who have been swapping tips.

Hayley Chapman said: “My friend Michelle set up the page and invited me to it. I instantly thought it was a fantastic free day out to do with my children. I have five children so it can get expensive but doing something like this is not only creative, it is imaginative and gets children of all ages going outside with their families or friends. It also gets the whole community working together to make something natural like a rock fun and exciting.”

Harmony Chapman is pleased with her rock find.

Tara Swallow took her 23-month-old son Harrison to hunt for the rocks.

She said: “Harrison enjoyed it so much the first time that we had to go back with his teddy ‘Wabbit’ a second time. It’s so nice to have something fun and free to do outside in the fresh air.”

Rowena Harrop took her daughters Phoebe and Alice to look for more rocks.

She said: “It makes a trip to the park fun for all the family.”