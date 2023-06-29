Over 6,500 festival goers are predicted to attend a festival in woodland near the area next month.

Barkestone Woods, in the Vale of Belvoir, is the new site for the Noisily Festival, which will take place from July 6 until July 9.

This year the festival will be celebrating its 10th anniversary, and with two new stages, a wide selection of music, art and performance, it is predicted to be the largest so far.

The festival will take place from July 6 until July 9.

Charles Cannon-Audley, co-founder and director of the festival, said: “Noisily is more than a sum of its parts.

“When two plus two doesn’t equal four you find alchemy in that space, true magic.

“For me it is such a privilege to work with such an incredible team of individuals in our collective mission to create a space that is permissive, inspiring and inclusive.

“In the woods everyone can be themselves turned up to 11, inhibitions lowered, hearts open.”

Noisily is a “love inducing festival that has been creating genuine and lasting relationships since its inception” and it “feels the mind, body and soul”.

Visitors gather in the woods to dance, create, learn and connect, as well as taking part in a wellness programme.

Tickets can be bought at https://bookings.noisilyfestival.com/book/16211/ticket.

Final phase tickets are now on sale.