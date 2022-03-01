More than 900 runners take on the Belvoir Challenge

More than 900 people took part in this year's Belvoir Challenge on Saturday running over a course which took them through the Belvoir Castle estate.

Organisers welcomed back the event after it was replaced by a virtual event last year. The challenge is run over 26-mile and 15-mile courses, starting in the village of Harby, and raising money for the local primary school.

The route of the challenge had to be revised late on because of fallen trees and roaming livestock.