More than 96 per cent of people aged 50 and over in South Kesteven have had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest estimates, broken down by local authority, are based on provisional data from NHS England for vaccinations up to April 4, and use population figures from the Office for National Statistics which are the best publicly available official estimates.

The list is ordered by percentage starting with the highest, and reads, from left to right: name of local authority; number of people aged 50 and over resident in the local authority who have received their first dose; estimated percentage of people aged 50 and over resident in the local authority who have received their first dose.

Covid-19 vaccine

South Kesteven ranks in at number 91 on the list of 314 local authorities with 61,658 of those over 50 - or 96.5 per cent - having had the vaccine.

Stratford-on-Avon topped the list and was higher than 100 per cent because the number of doses is greater than the estimated population for the area.