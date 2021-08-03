A total of 16 suspects have been served notices for fishing offences.

It comes after a clampdown on illegal fishing in which 118 spot checks were carried out to ensure anglers were properly licensed and fishing within the rules.

The Environment Agency operation was carried out in Lincolnshire with the help from wildlife crime officers in the county and at Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, as well as volunteers from the Angling Trust.

Anyone fishing illegally can expect to be prosecuted and face a fine of up to £2,500, up to £50,000 for byelaw offences and a potential two-year prison sentence for illegal methods.

Lee Watts, fisheries enforcement officer for the East Midlands at the Environment Agency, said: "We take illegal fishing very seriously.

"Anyone committing offences can expect to be prosecuted and face a substantial fine. I’d like to offer my thanks to all officers, police staff and Angling Trust personnel who took part and made it a successful operation.

"It’s through partnerships like this that we can take action and send clear message to those who break the law."

Angling Trust fisheries enforcement support service regional enforcement manager Paul Thomas said: "This was a perfect example of partnership working in action — and what can be achieved by everyone working together.

"As always, we are most grateful to our volunteers for so public-spiritedly giving up their time to help protect fish and fisheries. We look forward to more of these operations."