More than a total of 24,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Lincolnshire

There were 531 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Lincolnshire across Saturday and Sunday.

By Sunday, nine deaths were registered in Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

The latest figures saw Lincolnshire pass the 24,000 cases mark.

NHS England reported eight deaths in hospitals run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust and two at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals.

There have been a total of 117 deaths from the virus confirmed in South Kesteven since the pandemic began and a total of 3,609 cases, an increase of 131 cases since Christmas Day.

A government note on the website from December 23 warned that although numbers would continue to be updated daily over the Christmas period, there could be some variation.

The government also announced on Monday morning that schoolchildren preparing for exams, or of primary school age, will return to class next week but not all school age children will go back.

Nationally, hospitals are reporting further increased pressure as the number of COVID-19 hospitalisations increases. London Ambulance Service reportedly received as many emergency calls on December 26 as it did at the height of the first wave of COVID-19.

The weekend saw national cases increase to 2,288,345, while deaths rose to 70,752.