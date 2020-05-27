Home   News   Article

Lincolnshire County Council release more time slots for 'click and tip' at household waste recycling centres, including Grantham

By Victoria Fear
Published: 18:20, 27 May 2020
More than 17,000 new time slots have been released today (Wednesday) for residents to take their waste to the tip.

Lincolnshire County Council has launched the 'click and tip' service for its household waste recycling centres, including Grantham.

Councillor Eddy Poll, executive member for waste, said: "Lots of residents have been in touch wanting to dispose of their general waste accumulated through lockdown, so we've moved a number of processes around and have made this possible."

