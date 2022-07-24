There is so much more to Las Vegas than just gambling in the casinos, writes travel expert Lynne Page.

There are plenty of things to do along the main strip. However, if you are feeling adventurous then you could get a helicopter flight the Grand Canyon, witnessing spectacular views along the way of the Hoover Dam and Lake Mead snaking its way through the Canyon.

The helicopter can land in the Canyon where you can enjoy a champagne picnic and take advantage of breathtaking scenery and enviable photo opportunities. If you have a head for heights there is a glass bottomed sky walk which is 4,000ft above the Canyon.

Travel expert Lynne Page

The return helicopter flight will take you along the famous Las Vegas Strip at night where you be dazzled by all of the lights and see Las Vegas in all of its glory.

The hotels offer more than a bed for the night. Each one has something unique to offer. For example, if you wander through the Venetian Hotel make sure to look up to see the realistic sky painted on the ceiling and then enjoy a Gondola ride whilst being serenaded by your Gondolia.

If you are more of a thrill seeker then make your way to one of the hotels that has their own rollercoaster. At one end of the Strip is the Stratosphere hotel, which includes several incredible thrill rides. X Scream is the third highest thrill ride in the world and is located at the very top of the tower. The track of the ride ends 27ft past the edge of the building. Insanity is a mechanical arm extending 68ft over the edge of the tower, spinning you at 40mph and lifting you up to a 70 degree angle. The Big Shot is located at the top of the Stratosphere tower and shoots you 160ft into the air at 45mph several times. If you manage to open your eyes long enough at the top you will be 1,049ft above Vegas and will have a wonderful view of the city.

If you are after something a little more sedate then there are plenty of shows to see from magicians to musicals, concerts to comedy and huge headliners.