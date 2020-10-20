Four more village schools near Grantham have confirmed positive cases of coronavirus.

Cases have been reported at St Sebastian's Primary School in Great Gonerby, Claypole Primary School, Harlaxton Primary School and St Peter’s Wymondham Primary School.

They join a list of other schools in the county where pupils and members of staff are self-isolating following a positive Covid-19 test within their school.

Coronavirus.

There has been atleast one positive case reported at St Sebastian's Primary School in Great Gonerby.

In a statement to the Journal, acting headteacher Louise Moxham praised staff and parents for their support.

She said: "We would like to thank our incredible school family for responding so well to the new challenges we have faced over the past few days. All school staff are working incredibly hard to ensure learning continues for all children whether in school or through remote learning. We are wholly committed to minimising the impact of this virus on our children.We would like to thank our parents and carers for their positive support and understanding at this difficult time. We are all very proud and grateful to be part of such an amazing school family."

Pupils in Year 5 at Harlaxton Primary School were sent home yesterday (Monday) after one positive case was reported.

Harlaxton headteacher Sheridan Edwards praised the quick response from both staff and parents.

In a statement, Mrs Edwards added: "The Year 5 bubble has closed at Harlaxton because a member of the bubble was tested on Sunday and the results came back as positive for Covid-19. Anyone who was in contact with this individual has been informed and told to isolate for 14 days. We are expecting the bubble back into school on November 2.

"Parents and staff responded very quickly and we hope that this is an isolated case; the rest of the school remains open. Children will have access to remote learning until Thursday when the school closes for half term."

One positive case has also been reported at St Peter’s Wymondham Primary School.

A spokesperson at the school added: "We can confirm that an individual at St Peter’s Wymondham CE Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Keeping our pupils, staff and local communities safe is our highest priority. We have followed government guidance and taken all of the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus and protect our pupils and staff. We are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England’s Local Health Protection Team."

Reception children at Claypole Primary School are also self-isolating after a member of the ‘bubble’ tested positive for Covid-19.

The Journal have contacted the school for further comment.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: "As of yesterday morning (Monday) Lincolnshire's Health Protection Team is currently working with 68 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus. All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary."