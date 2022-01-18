Phase two of Grantham Southern Relief Road has moved closer to completion, with no A1 night time closures planned this month.

Lincolnshire County Council confirmed that more of phase two and three of the relief road were completed during December.

As part of the construction of phase two, drainage and ducting works, as well as safety barrier installation and verge works were all completed.

The relief road is continuing to progress (53501317)

Surfacing works and the installation of streetlights on the A1 also continued, and are expected to be completed in January.

LCC also hopes to complete the installation of fencing and streetlights across the site, with road signs also set to be installed this month.

A 50mph speed limit and narrowed lanes will be in place in January on the A1 between Harlaxton to Little Ponton, while ongoing lane closures on the B1174 roundabout will continue until the end of the scheme.

The relief road is continuing to progress (53501299)

Temporary traffic signals and lane closures will also be in place as needed at Somerby Hill Roundabout until Spring 2022.

As for the construction of phase three, more progress was made in December, including the completion of kerbing and ducting to Somerby Hill Roundabout.

Construction of phase two began in October 2019, and is expected to be completed in early 2022