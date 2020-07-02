Morrisons will open Grantham cafe this Saturday (July 4) with social distancing measures in place to keep customers safe.

The Grantham cafe in the Isaac Newton Centre will be one of 320 Morrisons cafes to reopen on 'Super Saturday'.

Morrisons says it is protecting customers by investing in 11,000 freestanding perspex screens so customers can eat in neighbouring booths safely and employing hosts in each cafe to take customers to tables that will either be protected by the screens or distant from other customers.