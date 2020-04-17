Morrisons supermarket delivered free easter eggs to a nursing home.

Residents at Newton House care home in Grantham have had their spirits raised during unprecedented times, thanks to Morrisons, who kindly donated FREE Easter Eggs to every resident and member of staff.

Sheela Nirmal General Manager at Newton House, said: “Easter holidays are usually a great chance to welcome families, friends and children from the local area into our home and show them how much fun life here can be.