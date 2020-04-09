A Grantham supermarket has delivered vital food supplies to care homes during the coronavirus lockdown.

Morrisons, which has a store in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre, has supported key workers and the vulnerable by delivering food to local care homes.

This week, both King’s Court Nursing Home and Gregory House Care Home received deliveries of essential food for their residents, such as bread, milk and biscuits.

Kings Court residents and workers show their thanks to Morrisons. (33232322)

Sarah Gray, of King’s Court, in Church Street, was delighted with the service provided by Morrisons.

Sarah contacted [Morrisons manager] John Hindmarch about a disappointing service that she had received from a different supermarket since the start of Covid-19.

She said: “By 3pm, not only did we have a food delivery from two lovely lads employed by Morrisons, but it was free.

Morrisons delivered supplies to Gregory House. (33232319)

“Not only were the staff emotional but the residents were, too.

“The generosity shown by John and all at Morrisons has overwhelmed us and we would like to say a huge, huge thank you to him.”

Similarly, at Gregory House, in Welby Gardens, Morrisons received plenty of praise.

Manager at the nursing home Anna Lewkowicz said: “A big shout out and thank you from everyone at Gregory House to Grantham Morrisons for bringing some supplies to the home this week.”

A Morrisons worker bringing vital food to King's Court Nursing Home. (33232325)

She added: “Even though the residents can’t go out, knowing that the community are rallying round them means the absolute world to all of us.”