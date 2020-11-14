Morrisons has been offering support to those who need it in the local community.

Staff set up a trolley at the front of the store in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre for new toys, advent calendars and selection boxes to donate to the Christmas GRACE group and Grantham Passage. These will then be distributed as Chirstmas present packs to the groups’ clients.

As well as collecting toy donations for Christmas, Morrisons staff have also donated a large amount of food to help GRACE (Grantham & Rural areas Community Effort).

The items donated by Morrisons

Rob Dixon, of GRACE, was doing his weekly shop when he noticed a gentleman reducing lots of items. He said: “I thought some of the items would have been useful for the homeless, vulnerable, elderly, lonely, veterans of Grantham who I am fund-raising for.”

Rob approached the man, who was duty manager John Hindmarch and explained the work that he did. John proceeded to give the items, which included soup, chocolate and shampoo, away for free so that they could be distributed to the less fortunate.

Rob continued: “[It was an] unbelievably kind gesture by John on behalf of Morrisons Grantham, who yet again are supporting those in need in the local community.”

Chris Thomas, of the homelessness charity Grantham Passage, said: “Morrisons, and in particular Morrisons community champion Sue Healey, have been a fantastic support through Covid.”