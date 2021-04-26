About 95 per cent of all pupils are back in school in Lincolnshire, with only seven schools reporting covid infections since the start of the spring term.

Data from Lincolnshire County Council shows 97 per cent of primary pupils and 93 per cent of secondary pupils are currently in school.

Nearly 480,000 Covid-19 lateral flow tests associated with schools have been carried out since the start of March, with 752 positive cases found.

Children pictured before the pandemic at Stamford Welland Academy

Martin Smith, assistant director for education at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Lockdown has undoubtedly had an impact on pupils’ learning and being back in school will help them get back on track. Being with their friends will also benefit their social development and mental health.

“Due to the expansion of testing to include other household members, these positive cases may not necessarily be the result of transmission within school.

“Schools continue to take measures to limit the potential spread of the virus and will inform parents of positive cases where necessary.

"However, in some cases, the person testing positive may have already been out of school, meaning there is no impact on other pupils or staff.”