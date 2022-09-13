The trust which runs Grantham Hospital says the majority of appointments for Monday, September 19, the day of the Queen's funeral, will still go ahead.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust says plans are being made so that most patients with appointments for the bank holiday can still attend its hospitals.

A ULHT spokesperson said: "United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust is putting plans in place to maintain the majority of patient appointments on Monday, September 19, the Bank Holiday planned due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Grantham Hospital (55517280)

“Anyone with a planned outpatient appointment, diagnostic test, operation or procedure booked in ULHT hospitals for that day should attend as usual.

“We will endeavour to contact patients to confirm their appointments, however, if you haven’t heard from us and do not wish to attend, please use the contact details on your appointment letter to rearrange.

“Appointment slots for Monday may be re-booked to prioritise urgent cases, where possible.”