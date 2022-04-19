One out of 100 children in Lincolnshire did not receive a place at their parent or carers' preferred primary schools this year.

Of 6,870 children needing a primary school place this year, 6,579 (96 per cent) will be able to attend their first preference school.

This is an increase on last year's 95 per cent and 2020's 94 cent.

Most children in Lincolnshire have received their parent or carer's first-choice school place. Photo: istock

A further 211 children (three per cent) have been offered their second preference and 25 children (less than one per cent) their third preference.

Fifty-six children (one per cent) will be offered a local school that is not one of their three preferences.

Because of appeals and movement on the reserve list, the percentage of first preferences usually increases by the time children start in September.

Coun Patricia Bradwell (Con), executive member for children’s services, said: “I'm delighted to see so many children getting their first-choice school, and this should be even better by September.

"It's always our intention to support as many parents as possible with their preferences, and, yet again this year, the overwhelming majority of families have been successful in gaining admission to the school of their choice.”

Parents and carers will receive an email today (Tuesday, April 19) containing a secure link to their offer letter.

For more information click here.

Parents have until midday on May 18 to lodge an appeal against a school's decision not to offer a place.

If they return the appeal by the deadline, it will be heard before the start of the school year. If it is received late, it will still be heard, but this may be in September.