The leader of South Kesteven District Council has urged people to be patient after it was announced that the first vaccine against Covid-19 will be available from next week.

Councillor Kelham Cooke asked for patience because medical staff and the most vulnerable people will be given priority for the vaccine.

The UK is the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine which offers up to 95 per cent protection against Covid-19. The first 800,000 doses will be available in the UK from next week, health secretary Matt Hancock said.

Coun Cooke said: "I know that many people will be pleased to hear the news today that the first Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the UK.

"We expect that the first supplies will, of course, go to those in greatest need: those in care homes, hospital staff and the most vulnerable. Final deployment will depend on decisions by regulators but I know that the health service has huge experience to draw on. Of course as a council, we will support the rollout of the vaccine in the best way possible to support our residents.

"What this means for the majority of residents is that we need to be patient, continue to take sensible precautions against the spread of the Coronavirus and stick to the rules which help keep us safe.

"South Kesteven - and the whole of Lincolnshire - is now in Tier 3, which has the tightest restrictions, but this will be reviewed before Christmas. I am pushing for a reduction to a lower Tier based on our local infection levels at the time of the review and hope to bring more good news in the coming weeks.

"This pandemic has touched us all and, on behalf of SKDC, I would like to pass on my condolences to the families who have lost loved ones during this difficult time."