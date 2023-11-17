A mother and daughter have presented £6,000 to a cancer support centre after holding a charity ball earlier this year.

In July of this year, Jade Burkhill, from Grantham, held a charity ball to raise money for Maggie’s Centre, a charity that provides free cancer support and information in centres across the UK.

The centre helped Jade’s mum Sarah-Jane Woodhall, who in 2018, was diagnosed with choriocarcinoma, a fast growing cancer that occurs in the uterus.

Jade Birkhill (left) and Sarah-Jane Woodhall (right) with the cheque.

The pair have now presented a £6,000 cheque to Maggie’s Centre in West London.

Jade said: “It was a day filled with emotions and brought back a lot of memories and feelings for myself and my mum.

“We shed a few tears. The centre hasn’t changed itself and we were still greeted with friendly volunteers and welcomed into the centre.

Jade at Maggie's Centre.

“We managed to have a couple of chats with those who are currently going through treatment and using Maggie’s Centre.”

Jade has previously raised money for the centre, including a coffee morning in 2018 that raised over £1,000.