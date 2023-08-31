A mother and daughter will be running the Great North Run to raise money for an air ambulance service.

Rachel Hamilton and her daughter Jessica, 11, who is running the mini Great North Run, hope to raise money for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

The air ambulance service has helped the Hamilton family twice in the last five years, one time for Rachel’s auntie and another time for her father Colin Sale, who sadly died.

Rachel Hamilton (left) and daughter Jessica (right).

Rachel said: “This charity has a special place in my heart and can’t thank them enough for what they have done.

“This is my way of giving back for the work that they have done for us.

“You never know when you might need them. They rely on fundraising to keep them in the air.”

Rachel is “proud” that Jessica is also running.

She added: “It will be amazing to accompany her in the mini Great North Run and amazing for her to meet me at the finish with both our medals.

“Her grandad would be so proud of her running and taking after me.

Jessica with her grandad Colin.

“He was always there when I raced as a kid.

“Jess was only four years old when we lost her grandad.”

To prepare, Rachel has been running with the Grantham Running Club and Jessica has been running in junior parkruns in Wyndham Park.

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/page/rachel-hamilton-gnr2023.

Jessica will be running in the mini Great North Run on September 9, and Rachel will be running on September 10.

The event takes place in Newcastle.