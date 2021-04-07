A Grantham organisation has raised £550 and continued to support good causes locally.

Grantham Community Books spent the Easter period fundraising, while providing much-needed treats to those on the front line in Grantham Hospital’s ICU.

On March 31, Nean Asher, who runs Grantham Community Books, was able to donate six portable DVD players and DVDs for the patients in the ICU, while delivering 50 goody bags for the staff to enjoy.

Nean and Alan Asher delivering portable DVD players for Grantham ICU patients. (45894697)

Nean was able to meet some of the staff who looked after her father Alan last year, when he spent 10 weeks in hospital fighting Covid-19. Alan, a former mayor of Grantham, continues to battle the long-term effects of the disease.

As well as this, Nean’s daughters, Sydney-Lily and Jessica, aged 10 and seven respectively, raised £550 from multiple Easter fund-raisers.

Among these fund-raisers were an Easter raffle, with chocolatey prizes on offer, as well as a treasure hunt to win a scented hamper, donated by Lorena Williams.

Nean Asher with her daughter Sydney-Lily after delivering treats to Covid testing centre. (45894693)

On March 26, both Jessica and Sydney-Lily helped to deliver two treat hampers, which were gratefully received by the organiser of the vaccination centre at the Meres.

Sydney-Lily was also able to deliver tea, coffee, hot chocolate, biscuits and Easter eggs to the staff at the Grantham Covid testing centre on Tuesday.

Nean created and delivered bespoke Easter gifts in the weeks running up to Easter to raise money for good causes in the local community and will be running a similar service in the run-up to Father’s Day.