Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grantham mother and son set for charity walk to Skegness clock tower via Sleaford and Boston in aid of Marie Curie

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:26, 29 July 2022
 | Updated: 10:27, 29 July 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A mother and son are set for a charity walk to Skegness in aid of a cancer charity.

Leanne Fisher will set off tomorrow (Saturday) from her Grantham home at around 9am on a walk over 100 miles long in aid of Marie Curie.

She hopes to reach Skegness clock tower by Monday, and will stop in Sleaford and Boston along the way at a hotel and campsite.

Leanne Fisher sets off on her charity walk with Tyler on Saturday morning. (58314834)
Leanne Fisher sets off on her charity walk with Tyler on Saturday morning. (58314834)

Leanne's 14 year-old-son Tyler, a pupil at Priory Ruskin Academy, will join his mother on the first day, and go for as long as he can from there.

Leanne said: "Me and my son Tyler have always wanted to do a charity walk of some sort. You hear about so many people doing crazy things for charity and I wanted to be part of it.

"Tyler is 14 and it’s a mammoth task for him alone but he wanted to be part of it. We are nervous but very excited to start and when we are in Skegness it will be a massive achievement.

"To be doing it all for Marie Curie is such a rewarding feeling. I have seen a lot of loss of loved ones from cancer and I just wanted to give something back. I am always fundraising at Superdrug where I work as the store manager.

"It’s nice to bring some positivity to what can be a dark and scary story of cancer, but I believe that if everyone does a little, it makes the world a better place and makes people smile."

To donate, visit: https://gofund.me/6ca623ee. Alternatively, there will be collection tins in Grantham Superdrug.

Leanne added: "Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to me."

Grantham Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE