A mother and son are set for a charity walk to Skegness in aid of a cancer charity.

Leanne Fisher will set off tomorrow (Saturday) from her Grantham home at around 9am on a walk over 100 miles long in aid of Marie Curie.

She hopes to reach Skegness clock tower by Monday, and will stop in Sleaford and Boston along the way at a hotel and campsite.

Leanne Fisher sets off on her charity walk with Tyler on Saturday morning. (58314834)

Leanne's 14 year-old-son Tyler, a pupil at Priory Ruskin Academy, will join his mother on the first day, and go for as long as he can from there.

Leanne said: "Me and my son Tyler have always wanted to do a charity walk of some sort. You hear about so many people doing crazy things for charity and I wanted to be part of it.

"Tyler is 14 and it’s a mammoth task for him alone but he wanted to be part of it. We are nervous but very excited to start and when we are in Skegness it will be a massive achievement.

"To be doing it all for Marie Curie is such a rewarding feeling. I have seen a lot of loss of loved ones from cancer and I just wanted to give something back. I am always fundraising at Superdrug where I work as the store manager.

"It’s nice to bring some positivity to what can be a dark and scary story of cancer, but I believe that if everyone does a little, it makes the world a better place and makes people smile."

To donate, visit: https://gofund.me/6ca623ee. Alternatively, there will be collection tins in Grantham Superdrug.

Leanne added: "Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to me."